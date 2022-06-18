Pakistan energy crisis: Karachi markets to shut at 9 pm to save electricity

The vibrant nightlife in Pakistan's biggest city Karachi has been hit with the Sindh province government directing all shopping malls, markets, wedding halls and restaurants to close down early to save fuel and energy.

The move by the provincial government on Friday was aimed to overcome the energy crisis in the country that has also affected Pakistan's economy.

We are facing an ongoing energy crisis emergency and we need to take measures which might not be popular but necessary to control the situation, Home Secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo said.