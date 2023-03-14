Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan may be arrested today: Report

Pakistan's ex-PM and chief of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan may be arrested tody, said Pak media. Islamabad police will visit Zaman Park today to arrest the former prime minister, reported Geo News.

According to the Pak media, a sessions court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan in a case of threatening a female judge belonging to a court in the federal capital.

Imran Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to "terrorise" police officers and the judiciary, said the Geo News.