Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan may be arrested today: Report
A police party from Islamabad flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in the 'judge threatening case' after a district and sessions court issued non-bailable arrest warrants
Pakistan's ex-PM and chief of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan may be arrested tody, said Pak media. Islamabad police will visit Zaman Park today to arrest the former prime minister, reported Geo News.
According to the Pak media, a sessions court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan in a case of threatening a female judge belonging to a court in the federal capital.
Imran Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to "terrorise" police officers and the judiciary, said the Geo News.
Pak media reported that in a desperate bid to arrest Khan, a police party from Islamabad earlier in the day flew by helicopter to Lahore.
Citing sources, Geo News claimed that several decisions were taken during a meeting between Islamabad and Lahore's police officials regarding Khan's arrest. It was decided in the meeting that Khan's chief security officer would be contacted beofre the arrest.
So far, two courts have issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khan in separate cases. However, he has not appeared before them repeatedly and instead, held a rally in Lahore.
In connection with the Toshakhana case, the capital police had arrived on March 5 as well in Lahore, but they were told that Khan was not at his Zaman Park residence, resulting in them leaving empty-handed, reported Geo News.
