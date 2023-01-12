Pakistan faces threat of hunger

The World Economic Forum (WEF) sees Pakistan facing a huge threat of hunger and distress amid a prevalent cost-of-living crisis, warning that it may be further aggravated by extreme weather events and constrained supply.



About Pakistan, the report identifies that a combination of extreme weather events and constrained supply could lead the current cost-of-living crisis into a catastrophic scenario of hunger and distress for millions. This can also turn the energy crisis towards a humanitarian crisis, Geo News reported.



Energy shortages -- because of supplier shut-offs or natural, accidental, or intentional damage to pipelines and energy grids -- could cause widespread blackouts and fatalities if combined with seasonal extreme weather.



Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer Mishal Pakistan, the Partners Institute for New Economy and Societies Platforms of the WEF, said: "The Global Risk Report 2023 identifies that for Pakistan, both the affordability and availability of basic necessities can stoke social and political instability.