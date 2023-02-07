Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan accused of receiving bribes via frontwoman

He added that as per the data collected, some 969 cash deposit transactions into Farah's accounts were recorded in the past three years when Usman Buzdar was the Chief minister of Pakistan Punjab.



He claimed that the total value of these cash deposits was around Rs 1.6 billion.



Showing a document of transactions with the name of the depositor and the recipient, Tarar claimed that it is the evidence of Imran Khan's alleged corruption, Samaa TV reported.



He also claimed that it was Khan who had engineered Farah's escape from the country because if she is summoned by the authorities, she will disclose all of Khan's secrets.



Tarar also claimed that Khan made sure that Farah benefited from allegedly tailored amnesty schemes, Samaa TV reported.

