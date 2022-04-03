Pakistan government sacks Punjab province Governor

Both also appeared optimistic during the session and claimed to have the required number of lawmakers on their respective sides.



A day earlier, Hamza Shehbaz had said that the PML-N had more than the required number to become successful in its quest for the next chief executive of Pakistan's most populous province and termed the current state of affairs in Punjab a result of the ruling party's policies.



Answering another query about the number game in the provincial assembly to ensure his election as chief minister, Elahi had stated that everything was fine, The Express Tribune reported.