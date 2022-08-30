Pakistan government sets up national disaster agency to tackle devastation caused by unprecedented floods

The Centre will serve as a bridge between disaster management authorities, donors and government institutions. It will collect and analyse latest information and pass it on to the relevant government agencies. It will also oversee rescue and relief work including restoration of infrastructure, the PM Office tweeted after the meeting.



The move comes as the "2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)" is being jointly launched by the Pakistan government and the United Nations on Tuesday, simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva.



Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered the keynote address at the launch event, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"What we are facing today has been an above average monsoon. It's an entirely new level of climate led catastrophe. Nature is sending us all a new message, and because of its geographical location, Pakistan has become the ground zero for this century's biggest threat;global warming," Bilawal said.



The conference was also addressed by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



Pakistan is awash in suffering...the Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding," Guterres said in a video message.

The FRP will complement Pakistan government's overall humanitarian response to the recent floods caused by unprecedented rains in Pakistan.