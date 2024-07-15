Pakistan government to ban Imran Khan's PTI party

The Pakistan government decided to ban the party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities and slap cases against Khan and two of his senior party colleagues for treason.

Khan, 71, faces over 200 cases, has been convicted in a few of them, and is currently lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

“The federal government has decided to ban PTI as a political party. Reasons cited by the information minister are the cipher case and the US Congressional Resolution on electoral rigging and politically motivated cases with no merit in sight. The PML-N is shooting its own foot for these reasons,” the PTI said in a statement.

Tarar mentioned that treason cases under Article 6 of the constitution, which would include blockade of their CNIC (computerised national identity card) and passports, will be lodged against the top PTI leaders.

"A parliamentary resolution would also be brought against them," he said.

The minister criticised Imran Khan for being the "worst leader", accusing him of establishing the precedent of imprisoning women and daughters while pointing at the arrests of Faryal Talpur, sister of current president Asif Ali Zardari, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chief minister of Punjab and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif during the time when he was the country's prime minister.

Experts reckon the ban on PTI as the proverbial last nail with the government and the military establishment vowing to put an end to Imran Khan's political career and PTI's existence.

"Imran Khan and his party has still not been forgiven for what they did on 9 and 10 May 2024 when military installations were attacked and vandalised by PTI supporters and leaders, which undoubtedly was a pre-planned and strategised attack," said political analyst Adnan Shaukat.

"At the same time, it is also true that Imran Khan and his party are getting relief from the courts in legal cases because of the ongoing war between the judiciary and the military establishment. PTI is back in the parliament because of the Supreme Court order and may get more benefits from the ongoing fight between the judiciary and establishment. It is because of this that the government is being used by the military to diminish Imran Khan," he added.