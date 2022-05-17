Pakistan hit by deadly cholera outbreak amid heat wave

Since then, more than 2,000 people have been have been infected and six have died, CNN quoted Ahmed Baloch from the provincial health department as saying.



Residents in Pir Koh say they have no access to clean drinking water.



The lack of rain this year has caused nearby ponds to dry up, with their only source of water being a pipeline which had "rusted and contaminated the water supply", said local resident Hassan Bugti.



"Residents are forced to drink dirty water," he said.