Journalist behind the ‘gift scam’ rocking Pakistan

As Pakistan Rangers temporarily retreated from the Zaman Park residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Lahore, Islamabad High Court reserved its order on his prayer for cancelling warrants for his arrest. An Islamabad sessions court had issued non-bailable warrants to arrest the former PM for failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case which has rocked Pakistan.

The former Prime Minister stands accused of receiving a wrist watch gifted to him abroad but sending it out in a private ship to Dubai where it was sold. The proceeds, it has been alleged, were never deposited back into his account. The former PM is also accused of forging a receipt in Pakistan for the sale. While the case has been going on for the past several months, the non-bailable warrants of arrest, which require Imran Khan to be produced before the court by March 18, triggered clashes between the police and his supporters.