Pakistan: Imran on the exit; Shahbaz Sharif to replace!

Joint Opposition in the national assembly of Pakistan has moved a no-confidence motion against Prime minister Imran Khan. The success of the motion depends on whether the allies of Imran Khan will join the opposition to vote out Imran khan. Imran Khan has four big allies that include PML (q) with six seats, BAP with five seats, and MQM with seven seats. There are clear signals that all three are going with opposition and hence Imran Khan is on the exit.

Joint opposition of Pakistan has agreed on the name, Mian Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan. He is the younger brother of the ex-Prime Minister, who is currently living in exile in London after being disqualified for life by the Supreme Court in 2017. The momination of Shahbaz Sharif as consensus candidate for the prime minister of Pakistan is seen as the return of Sharif’s in Government. It is expected that Nawaz Sharif will also return to Pakistan once his brother is sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The no-confidence was moved on 8th March, 2022. Under the constitution of Pakistan, the Speaker of the national assembly of Pakistan is bound to call the session of the national assembly in fourteen days after the receipt of the requisition of the session and is bound to have the voting in seven days after the presentation of the no confidence. The Speaker called the session on 25th March as there was an OIC foreign minister conference from 22nd to 24th march 2022.