Pakistan is burning: Radio Pakistan building set on fire, army establishments attacked

Not only metro cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad but smaller cities also witnessed anti-government, anti-army protests. Thousands of people hit the streets in small towns, challenging the hegemony of the army.

Perhaps for the first time since Pakistan came into being, observers say, civilians are up against the army – an institution, considered above and beyond everything in Pakistan.

In this viral video an old man can be seen challenging the army chief,General Asim Munir.