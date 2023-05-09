Pakistan is burning: Radio Pakistan building set on fire, army establishments attacked
Hours after PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested by the Pak Rangers, the IslamabadHigh Court (IHC) declared the move legal
Facing unprecedented economic woes, Pakistan on Tuesday plunged into deep political crisis after PTI chief and former Pak PM, Imran Khan was arrested by the Pak Rangers from Islamabad High Court.
In retaliation, angry PTI activists and Imran Khan’s supporters stormed GQH headquarters in Lahore, ransacked a military officer’s residence and set Radio Pakistan building on fire, reported Pak media.
Not only metro cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad but smaller cities also witnessed anti-government, anti-army protests. Thousands of people hit the streets in small towns, challenging the hegemony of the army.
Perhaps for the first time since Pakistan came into being, observers say, civilians are up against the army – an institution, considered above and beyond everything in Pakistan.
In this viral video an old man can be seen challenging the army chief,General Asim Munir.
Meanwhile, PTI has released a video, claiming that Pak army has opened fire on civilians. "This is not occupied Palestine or IOJK, this is Lahore, Pakistan! Open firing on innocent civilians, this will haunt down!!" wrote PTI on Twitter.
Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared Imran Khan's arrest as 'legal'.
"A short order from the court is awaited on the decision, which was reserved earlier today, with IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq making the observation that if the PTI chief was arrested illegally he will have to be released,”reported the Dawn.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines