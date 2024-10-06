Pakistan: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister goes missing; supporters blame Centre

The mystery around the sudden disappearance of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur deepened Sunday after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that he was not in the custody of any federal institution.

Gandapur went incommunicado on Saturday evening from the KP House, his official residence in the national capital, where he had gone to rest after leading a protest caravan of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from the province to Islamabad.

Naqvi said that the government was unaware of the whereabouts of the chief minister, who, in his words, escaped from the KP House before police reached there.

"I can confirm that he is not in the custody of any institution of the government," he told the media after offering a funeral prayer for a police official who died due to injuries sustained in clashes on Saturday.

The minister said that the police were looking for the chief minister, who is said to be hiding at some unknown place.

"Police have also raided a few places but could not find him,” he said, adding that he had got pictures of the chief minister escaping from the KP House before the arrival of police and other law enforcement agencies.