Pakistan news channel pulled off air for anti-military segment

The report also suggested that army officers should not follow "illegal and unconstitutional orders" from their higher ups.



Hours later, the channel's transmission was cut.



PEMRA said that the channel aired content that was "highly objectionable, hateful, seditious, based on absolute disinformation with clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces with the clear malafide intent to cause discord and rift between the federal government and rank and files of armed forces".



ARY News has faced suspensions in the past and has also been fined in Britain for airing unsubstantiated news items against politicians.