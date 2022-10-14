Pakistan not mentioned in US National Security Strategy 2022

Islamabad has long complained that the US views Pakistan only as a tool to counter threats from Afghanistan and other nations, Dawn reported.



In recent statements, both the US and Pakistani officials emphasised the need to de-link Pakistan from both Afghanistan and India and give it the separate identity it deserves as a nuclear state of more than 220 million people.



The US officials have also acknowledged Pakistan's desire to maintain its close ties with China and that's why it's not seen as an ally in the US strategy to counter China's influence in the region, Dawn reported.



Russia is mentioned as the second major threat to US global interests after China and is condemned for unleashing a "brutal and unprovoked war" on Ukraine.