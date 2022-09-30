Pakistan opposes UNSC membership to India

Bilawal also said climate crisis would be one issue where Pakistan would be willing to work with India and other countries.



He said that the 10 climate stressed nations should become one voice to press developed countries to form a green financing mechanism.



Responding to a question about forming a regional bloc for the purpose, the Foreign Minister said: "With all the caveats that I have already given, principally it's right, that on climate change issue we should work together. When I urge the US and China to work together on this, I should have the moral strength to admit that whatever the differences, India and Pakistan should work together on this topic too.