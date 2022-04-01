Pakistan opposition declares Imran Khan 'security threat'

"Not showing the letter means there is no letter. Imran Niazi is once again telling a new lie as he usually does," Sharif said.



"After Imran's false narrative of corruption, lies about building a mirror image of Riyasat-i-Madina, this conspiracy letter was the latest false narrative to save his sinking ship."



Speaking at a news conference, PML-N's Khawaja Asif blasted Khan for naming the US as the country behind the "threat letter".



"There is no doubt that the US can create problems for us," he said, adding that the country could cause a financial crisis for Pakistan and could even make it difficult for it to buy oil.