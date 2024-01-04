Pakistan Peoples Party nominates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as PM candidate

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated its chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as its official prime ministerial candidate ahead of the general elections on 8 February, a media report said on Thursday.

The party's nomination came at the PPP's central executive committee (CEC) meeting held late on Wednesday evening at Bilawal House. Soon after the meeting, a detailed post on the PPP's official X handle with photos of the meeting declared that members of the CEC expressed their confidence in the leadership of party president Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"President Asif Ali Zardari presented the name of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the candidate for the Prime Minister on behalf of Pakistan Peoples Party. The CEC has endorsed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Ministerial candidate of PPP," the party posted on X.

"It is with profound gratitude & great humility that I accept my party's nomination for the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan. On 8 February, we must put an end to the old politics of hate & division. Unite the country around a new politics of services," Bilawal posted on his official X handle after the meeting.

"Our 10-point plan will serve the interests of the many & not just the privileged few. Together we will defeat poverty, unemployment & inflation. Together we will build a peaceful, prosperous & progressive Pakistan," the 35-year-old leader wrote.