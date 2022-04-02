Pakistan PM Imran Khan says 'establishment' gave him 3 choices: resignation, no-trust vote or polls

Asked whether the Opposition, government or "another party" had proposed early elections and his resignation as options, the prime minister told ARY News that he was presented with the three options.



"We said elections are the best option, I cannot even think about resigning and as far as the no-confidence vote is concerned, I believe in fighting till the end," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.



Pointing out that several members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had defected to the Opposition ahead of the no-trust vote on Sunday, Khan said that even if the no-trust move failed, "We cannot run the government with such people (defectors)."



Hence, "it will be better for Pakistan if we hold elections again," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.



Asked whether he was prepared to go for early elections, he replied, "If we win [in] this [no-confidence] vote, it is a very good idea to go for early elections."



"We will make a strategy in case the Opposition's no-trust motion fails, he added.



The prime minister also termed the Opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as a disgrace" to the country and said it was due their policies in the past that a foreign power was openly calling for regime change in Pakistan.