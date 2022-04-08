Pakistan: PTI mulling en masse resignations from national, provincial assemblies

Though key leaders of the party opine that electoral reforms are crucial for fresh polls and so urgent resignations will be a politically dangerous decision as this would open the door for opposition to bring amendments or legislate as per its choice, the sources said.



The ruling party, they added, is also considering approaching the courts to have a commission constituted to probe the "foreign conspiracy" against its government, but a step regarding this will be taken only after due legal consultation.



PTI sources also told The Express Tribune that the ruling party had decided to reach out to the masses.