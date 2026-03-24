Pakistan ranked world’s most polluted country in 2025 report

Pakistan has been identified as the most polluted country in the world in 2025, with dangerous levels of fine particulate matter far exceeding global health guidelines, according to a new report.

The annual study by Swiss air quality monitoring firm IQAir found that concentrations of PM2.5 — tiny particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs — were up to 13 times higher than the safe limits set by the World Health Organization.

The report highlighted that only 13 countries and territories managed to maintain average PM2.5 levels within the WHO’s recommended threshold of 5 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025, an improvement from seven the previous year. However, the vast majority — 130 out of 143 monitored nations — failed to meet the guideline.

Following Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tajikistan ranked as the second and third most polluted countries, respectively. Chad, which topped the list in 2024, slipped to fourth place this year.