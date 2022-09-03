Pakistan reeling from biggest climate tragedy in recent world history

The Minister further pointed out that some regions of Sindh and Balochistan that usually receive less than 40 mm of rain were pounded by around 1,500 mm of downpour resulting in heavy losses.



He further said several parts of South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan also suffered damage due to torrential rains and resulting floods, Samaa TV reported.



Ahsan pointed out that major chunk of damage was incurred by hill torrents and flash floods after rains lashed the region.



"Hill torrents swept away at least a million houses and damaged 5,000km of road network," he maintained.



The slide presentation shared by the minister illustrated that in total 34 districts in Balochistan spanning over 1.2 million acres were inundated of which Lasbella was the worst hit.



As of Saturday, at least 1,265 people have died in the devastating floods that hit the country since mid-June.



According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 12,577 persons have been injured while some 320,680 houses have been destroyed and 3,766 livestock perished.



The NDMA said that 169,676 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis, adding that 627,793 people are currently living in the camps.