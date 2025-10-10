Pak ‘launches’ airstrikes on Kabul as Afghan foreign minister visits India
Social media accounts linked to Pakistani defence commentators hailed what they called a “precise airstrike”
Pakistan’s fighter jets are reported to have carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, late on Thursday night, allegedly targeting positions linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The strikes came as Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was in New Delhi for a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Residents across Kabul’s central and northern districts reported hearing loud explosions and the sound of low-flying aircraft shortly before midnight. Videos shared on social media captured the sound of multiple blasts and homes shaking, with witnesses describing “a night of chaos.”
Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged the explosions in a post on X, saying, “The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far.”
Social media accounts linked to Pakistani defence commentators hailed what they called a “precise airstrike,” though Islamabad has not officially confirmed any operation. Both the Pakistan Air Force and the Defence Ministry have so far remained silent on the reports.
Some media outlets suggested the strikes may have been aimed at TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud, who is believed to be operating from Afghan territory. Unverified claims circulating online alleged that he may have been killed.
However, an audio message purportedly from Mehsud later surfaced, denying the reports of his death or disappearance. None of these accounts have been independently verified.
Images showing debris and smoke rising from residential areas appeared on social media, with reports of possible civilian damage, though Afghan authorities have yet to confirm casualties or assess the extent of destruction.
Following the incident, Taliban-linked channels reportedly urged supporters to prepare for possible retaliation, including strikes inside Pakistan, a sign that tensions between the two nations could intensify.
Earlier that day, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly that the country’s patience had “run out,” accusing Kabul of harbouring militants behind cross-border attacks. “Enough is enough,” he warned, insisting Pakistan would not tolerate further terrorism from Afghan soil.
Former BBC journalist Kabir Haqmal wrote on X that explosions were followed by gunfire in eastern Kabul’s District 8, adding that aircraft noise persisted for several minutes.
As conflicting accounts spread across social media, some claimed that “Pakistan is punishing Taliban leadership badly tonight,” while others dismissed the reports as exaggerated or unverified.
If confirmed, this would mark the first known instance of Pakistan launching direct air operations inside Kabul, a significant escalation in its stance towards the Taliban regime.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines