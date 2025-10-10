Pak ‘launches’ airstrikes on Kabul as Afghan foreign minister visits India

Pakistan’s fighter jets are reported to have carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, late on Thursday night, allegedly targeting positions linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The strikes came as Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was in New Delhi for a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Residents across Kabul’s central and northern districts reported hearing loud explosions and the sound of low-flying aircraft shortly before midnight. Videos shared on social media captured the sound of multiple blasts and homes shaking, with witnesses describing “a night of chaos.”

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged the explosions in a post on X, saying, “The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far.”

Social media accounts linked to Pakistani defence commentators hailed what they called a “precise airstrike,” though Islamabad has not officially confirmed any operation. Both the Pakistan Air Force and the Defence Ministry have so far remained silent on the reports.

Some media outlets suggested the strikes may have been aimed at TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud, who is believed to be operating from Afghan territory. Unverified claims circulating online alleged that he may have been killed.

However, an audio message purportedly from Mehsud later surfaced, denying the reports of his death or disappearance. None of these accounts have been independently verified.