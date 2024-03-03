As new PM takes oath, Pakistan senator seeks permanent ban on social media sites

Senior PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif is set to become the next prime minister of Pakistan to lead a coalition government after last month's elections produced a split mandate. Sharif (72), who is the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), submitted his nomination on Saturday.

Meanwhile, amidst serious concerns over the continued disruption of the social media platform X in Pakistan for over a fortnight, a member of the senate has demanded a permanent ban on all social media owing to its negative impact on the younger generation.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, who was recently expelled by PPP after he moved a resolution seeking a delay in the 8 February polls, called for a complete ban on all social media platforms, deeming them detrimental to the future of the young generation, Dawn News reported. The resolution is listed on the agenda of the senate session for Monday.

Tangi, who is set to retire on 11 March, said: “Social media platforms are adversely affecting the young generation in the country… [and] being used for promotion of norms against our religion and culture, creating hatred among people on the grounds of language and religion."

The resolution notes with concern “the use of such platforms against the interests of the country through negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan” and calls upon the senate to recommend to the government to ban Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube to save the young generation from "their negative and devastating effects".