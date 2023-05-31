Pakistan slams IMF's 'intervention' in internal matters

The Prime Minister - according to the sources - requested her to intervene in order to complete the pending ninth review - which would unlock $1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped nation, Geo News reported.



The minister, in response to a question regarding Pakistan's plan of action in case it fails to convince the fund before the expiry of the programme - June 30 - said: "The Ministry of Finance is not sitting with its eyes closed, there is always a Plan B but our priority is to revive the IMF programme."