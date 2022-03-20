Pakistan: Speaker summons national assembly session on Mar 25 to take up no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

The session will convene at 11 am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly, according to the notification.



The speaker summoned the session under the power given to him by Article 54 (3) and 254 of the Constitution of Pakistan.



The opposition has been saying that the session should be summoned within 14 days but Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said at a press conference it can be delayed due to extraordinary circumstances.



The delay in this case is due to the high-profile 48th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) starting from March 22 at the Parliament House.



Initially, the opposition had threatened to stage a sit-in if the session was not called on time. However, the joint opposition toned down its stance by stressing that Pakistan's political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the event in any way.



The lower house will deliberate on the opposition's no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25.



Once the motion is formally taken up by the house, the voting should be done between three to seven days.