Pakistan stocks make history with biggest single day gain

"KSE-100 index today gained 1,700 points in a single day to close at 46,145 level, breaching two barriers 45,000 and 46,000, which is a new record in the history of PSX," it stated.



The PSX index broke the previous single highest record of 1,566 attained on June 5, 2017 as the market was rejoicing the rare smooth handover of power to the lower house despite last night's protests, Geo News reported.



Investors also took a cue from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor's assurance that timely measures will be taken to ensure economic stability, which helped the index power past the 46,000-point mark.