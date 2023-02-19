Watch: After storming Karachi police headquarters, TTP warns of more attacks against police

A day after four people were killed in a terror attack on the Karachi police compound, terrorist organization, Tehrike-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) warned of more attacks against police and law enforcement officers.

Heavily armed Pakistani Taliban militants on Friday stormed the Karachi Police chief's office, sparking gunfire that killed three terrorists and four others.

The brazen assault on security forces has raised questions over Pakistan's ability to control TTP.

"The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue," TTP said on Saturday in an English-language statement.