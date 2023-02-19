Watch: After storming Karachi police headquarters, TTP warns of more attacks against police
In videos released by security forces,heavily-armed Pakistani Taliban militants can be seen entering police headquarters in Karachi
A day after four people were killed in a terror attack on the Karachi police compound, terrorist organization, Tehrike-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) warned of more attacks against police and law enforcement officers.
Heavily armed Pakistani Taliban militants on Friday stormed the Karachi Police chief's office, sparking gunfire that killed three terrorists and four others.
The brazen assault on security forces has raised questions over Pakistan's ability to control TTP.
"The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue," TTP said on Saturday in an English-language statement.
"Last month, more than 80 officers were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, sparking criticism from some junior ranks, who said they were having to do the army's work," reported Indian newspaper, The Hindu.
The attack on police headquarters in Karachi, comes as a big concern and embarrassment for the provincial government as the Karachi Police Chief's office and the Saddar police station are located on the main Shahrah-e-Faisal road which serves as the city's main thoroughfare which has a number of strategic installations, including the Pakistan Airforce's Faisal Base.
There are many five-star hotels in close proximity. Overseas cricket players, who are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League, are staying in these hotels.
A senior police official said as soon as the terror attack took place security had been increased at the team hotels and also at the National Stadium where matches are taking place.
The police closed down the Shahrah-e-Faisal road which links downtown Karachi to the airport during the operation to clear the building.
A security official was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper that the recent mosque attack in Peshawar was a wake-up call for law enforcement agencies across the country, and the latest attack on the police headquarters in Karachi was "alarming."
