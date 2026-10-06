Pakistan, Türkiye agree to deploy forces in Saudi Arabia under trilateral pact

Pakistan and Türkiye have agreed to deploy military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia under a trilateral defence pact with the kingdom, following renewed attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the region.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Riyadh on Monday to discuss regional developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.

The defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all.

The SPDC reviewed the outcome of political and military consultations held ahead of the meeting and approved recommendations submitted to it. It said the Makkah agreement represented a firm commitment to collective defence and a unified response to threats.

The committee “decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments” and to take necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia.

The joint statement did not specify the number of troops involved or provide a deployment schedule.

It also did not explicitly identify the Houthis as a threat, although the decision comes amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan, Türkiye to play supportive role

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the meeting.

Asif told Geo News that Pakistan and Türkiye already had a “presence in theatre”, but only Saudi forces were currently involved in combat operations.