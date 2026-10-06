Pakistan, Türkiye agree to deploy forces in Saudi Arabia under trilateral pact
Move follows Houthi attacks as three countries activate collective defence commitments under Makkah pact
Pakistan and Türkiye have agreed to deploy military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia under a trilateral defence pact with the kingdom, following renewed attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the region.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Riyadh on Monday to discuss regional developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.
The defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all.
The SPDC reviewed the outcome of political and military consultations held ahead of the meeting and approved recommendations submitted to it. It said the Makkah agreement represented a firm commitment to collective defence and a unified response to threats.
The committee “decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments” and to take necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia.
The joint statement did not specify the number of troops involved or provide a deployment schedule.
It also did not explicitly identify the Houthis as a threat, although the decision comes amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan, Türkiye to play supportive role
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the meeting.
Asif told Geo News that Pakistan and Türkiye already had a “presence in theatre”, but only Saudi forces were currently involved in combat operations.
“Whatever assistance they require is being provided. But right now, the Turkish and Pakistani armies are playing a supportive role,” he said, adding that Pakistan was involved in reconnaissance.
The three countries also strongly condemned attempted attacks targeting Makkah and Madinah, as well as continuing attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities.
They commended the Saudi Armed Forces for their vigilance and readiness in responding to threats and attacks against the kingdom.
Pact activated amid Yemen campaign
The SPDC meeting came as the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government launched a major military campaign on Sunday to recapture territory held by the Houthis.
The committee is a key organ of the Makkah pact and comprises the foreign, defence and army chiefs of the three member states.
As part of efforts to strengthen the alliance's institutional structure, the committee appointed retired Pakistani General Nauman Mahmood as its first secretary-general for a three-year term.
The latest meeting followed talks between the defence chiefs and chiefs of general staff of the three countries in Riyadh last month, where they reviewed the security situation and threats facing Saudi Arabia.
The three foreign ministers also met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month to discuss challenges facing the kingdom.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Monday that its participation reflected Islamabad's “resolve to continue contributing towards regional peace and stability”.