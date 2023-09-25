Pakistani anchor missing since May 9 violence returns home: Police

A controversial Pakistani anchor and YouTuber, who went missing four months ago following the May 9 anti-government protest after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest, has returned home safely, police said on Monday, 25 September.



Imran Riaz Khan, 47, with more than three million followers on YouTube, was reportedly arrested two days after violent protests broke out across the country following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on 9 May in an alleged corruption case.

Khan was an ardent supporter of the former prime minister and highly critical of the establishment after the former premier was ousted from office in April last year.

He was last known to be taken to the Lahore Cantonment police station after his arrest and later to the Sialkot prison in Punjab province.

On 15 May, a law officer told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the anchor was released from jail after taking an undertaking in writing.