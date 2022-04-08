Pakistani dissidents hail their country's apex court ruling

A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country's Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its unlawful dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said.

This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years, it said in a statement.

SAATH said while the latest Supreme Court judgment is a positive step it is also important that the horrendous practice of 'disappearing' people should end.