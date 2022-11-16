Pakistani-origin researchers at Georgetown University prop up Muslim genocide in India

India's secular republic is under threat as once seemingly fringe voices have infiltrated the mainstream, strengthened and supported by the BJP-led government, which drinks from the same ideological fountain as militant Hindu nationalists. This case study of India demonstrates that the BJP government has made Islamophobia, religious polarization, and communalism a central component of its policies. In effect, the report said.



The Georgetown University report said in the past few years, Indian Muslims have faced widespread political and social disenfranchisement along with economic and social boycotts; a situation which also resembles the makings of an apartheid state as communities that have previously harmoniously lived alongside one other are forced to self-segregate due to fears of riots, communal attacks, and mob violence. The Hindu nationalist government has marginalized Muslims through structural and institutional policies that have rendered them second-class citizens. This includes being denied the use of public space, government restrictions over their culinary diets and dress, violent campaigns against their places of worship, and countless other examples.



The aim is to "expel all Muslim symbols from public spaces" in the country: it's a process of erasure.