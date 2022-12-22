Pakistani PM launches report in wake of climate-induced catastrophic floods

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) report in the wake of the recent catastrophic floods in the South Asian country.



The 4RF document is the action plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction over the damages caused by the climate-induced floods, containing short, medium and long-term climate resilient strategy, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency reported.



Lauding the role of the provincial governments and relevant ministries for adopting an inclusive approach in bringing out the important framework, the Prime Minister directed authorities to take necessary steps for an effective dissemination of the document to all the stakeholders at home and abroad, according to the statement.