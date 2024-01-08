Pakistani Taliban kill 6 policemen escorting polio vaccination team

A bomb explosion targeting policemen going to provide security for polio vaccination workers killed at least six police personnel and injured 22 other people in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, in the latest terror attack claimed by the dreaded Pakistani Taliban.

The incident occurred in the Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district in the province bordering Afghanistan, just when the police personnel boarded a van to join security duty with polio vaccination teams.

On 1 January, Pakistan's counterterrorism police said they had arrested nearly two dozen Pakistani Taliban members, which has allegedly staged several deadly attacks across the country, including a 2 January attack in which six barbers were gunned down in Mir Ali, a town near the Afghanistan border.

The injured in today's attack have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where an emergency was declared. A police spokesperson said all the casualties were police personnel, adding that some of the injured police personnel were in critical condition at a government hospital and that the death toll was expected to rise.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban has been fighting to impose the rule of Sharia across the Islamic country, has taken responsibility for the attack.