Pakistan’s biggest military command overhaul since 1976 puts Munir at the top

Pakistan’s Parliament has, for the first time, legally placed the country’s army, navy and air force under the command of a single officer, marking the biggest formal restructuring of its military command system since 1976.

The Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, 2026, cleared by the National Assembly in late August, creates the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Field Marshal Asim Munir has become the first officer to hold the post while continuing as Pakistan’s army chief.

The new position gives the CDF statutory operational command over all three services and places the post directly under the federal government.

The change replaces the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, established in 1976 to coordinate between the army, navy and air force. Unlike the new CDF, the chairman did not have legal authority to command the other services.

A retired three-star general based in Rawalpindi told Al Jazeera that the new law creates a clearly defined chain of command from the prime minister to military units on the ground. Retired general Naeem Khalid Lodhi described the CDF as “a real commander”, rather than a coordinating authority.

What changes with the CDF?

Under the previous system, the three service chiefs operated as separate commanders, while the Joint Chiefs chairman primarily coordinated between them.

The new arrangement gives one officer operational authority across land, air and sea forces. Pakistan says the restructuring is intended to improve coordination across conventional forces as well as cyber and drone capabilities, eliminate duplication between the services and speed up decision-making during crises.

Munir’s simultaneous tenure as army chief and CDF also means the country’s army chief now directly commands the broader armed forces structure.

Concerns over army dominance

The restructuring has triggered questions over whether it will make Pakistan’s military command system even more army-centric.

The new law requires the head of the nuclear-forces command post to come from the army, effectively preventing officers from the navy or air force from holding the position.