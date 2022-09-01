Pakistan's catastrophic floods: Climate experts warn harsher and more extreme conditions in coming years

Pakistan's top climate and environmental experts believe that the effects of global warming are throwing up surprises as they warned that the devastating floods in the country are just a beginning and weather changes will be harsher and more extreme in the coming years.

Pakistan is witnessing unprecedented floods that has claimed more than 1,100 lives, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people or one-seventh of the country's population. The natural disaster has forced the government and the United Nations to launch a Flash Appel this week for USD 160 million in assistance to help the country overcome the impact of the floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who met some foreign diplomats recently in Islamabad, said that more than 33 million people had been badly affected by the flash floods and torrential rainfalls. He said that Pakistan's carbon emission footprint was negligible but it was ranked at the 8th position among the countries exposed to the horrors of climate change.

Sharif said authorities have been assessing loss to the economy, which could run into billions of rupees.

"What climate change does is it throws surprises at us. What is happening in Pakistan and even in other parts of the world is the nightmare of climate change," warned Dr Seema Jillani, an environmental scientist in Karachi.

Dr Jillani and other experts like Dr Aamir Alamgir, an assistant professor at the Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Karachi, are working with the South Asian Network on Security and Climate Change - a study funded by International Alert.

"What we have seen in Pakistan this monsoon season is just a beginning because in years to come the weather changes will be harsher and more extreme and we have to be prepared for this, Dr Jillani warned.