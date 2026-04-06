Asif’s Kolkata threat probed; agencies suspect terror incitement in Bengal

India’s security agencies are closely scrutinising recent remarks by Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif, who referenced Kolkata while warning of retaliation in the event of any alleged “false flag operation” by India.

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willing, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said, triggering concern within Indian security circles. A false flag operation refers to a covert act carried out to appear as though it was executed by another party, often used to justify retaliation or shape public perception.

Officials and analysts in India interpret Asif’s remarks as part of a broader attempt to project a defensive posture while portraying India as the aggressor on the global stage.

A senior official said New Delhi’s position remains unchanged: any cross-border terror attack originating from Pakistan would be treated as an act of war. “The doctrine is clear. If Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India will respond decisively, as it did during Operation Sindoor,” the official said, adding that dialogue would only resume once Islamabad dismantles terror infrastructure.