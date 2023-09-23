Pakistan's economy on edge of precipice, warns World Bank

Pakistan's economy has reached a tipping point, with 40 per cent of its population living below the poverty line, and policy decisions driven by strong vested interests of military, political and business leaders, the World Bank has warned.

The candid warning came ahead of the new election cycle for the incoming government, making it clear that while international lenders and development partners can advise with examples of success stories and some financing, hard choices and course-correcting decisions can only be made within the country, Pakistani paper Dawn reported.

"This may be Pakistan's moment to make policy shifts," said Najy Benhassine, country director for the World Bank in Pakistan at a news briefing, while releasing a set of policy notes for debate and discussion before the new elected government comes in, the Dawn report said.