Pakistan's Election Commission moves to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

There have been numerous allegations and counter-allegations between Pakistan's government and opposition since the news of the Toshakhana sale surfaced in the media.



According to Pakistani law, overseas presents need to be deposited in the Toshakhana or treasury for valuation before allowing a recipient to keep it.



Officials in the government are required to report any gifts they receive, but they have a threshold below which they don't have to disclose the full value.



Larger gifts are sent to Toshakhana, although the recipient may be able to buy them back at a discount of up to 50 per cent.



PTI officials said no law bars a convict from becoming an office-bearer of a political party.



In 2018, however, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions against the Elections Act, ruled that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not head a political party.