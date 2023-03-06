Pakistan's electronic media watchdog bans Imran Khan's speeches from satellite TV channels

The Islamabad Sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan last week and adjourned the hearing till March 7 for his repeated failure to appear before the court.



Television footage on Sunday showed police officials in Islamabad Police uniforms as well as Punjab Police being held back by Khan's supporters outside his residence.



As the Islamabad Police were present outside his residence to deliver the court's order, Khan was speaking at the gathering of those workers arrested in Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement) at his residence.



Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.



Since his ouster, Khan has been clamouring for immediate elections to oust what he termed was an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.



Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year tenure.