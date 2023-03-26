Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan kickstarts Minar-i-Pakistan rally despite threats

Despite cutting Lahore from the rest of Pakistan and placing containers in the city, ousted prime minister Imran Khan managed to hold a big rally at Minar-i-Pakistan late on Saturday night.

The broadcast media in the country blacked out the coverage of the event under the 'pressure' of the PML-N-led government backed by the powerful military establishment.

Khan, who is facing threats to his life, addressed the rally from a bullet-proof glass. A large number of women also gathered at the historic park. The authorities appeared so desperate to fail the Khan’s show that all major roads leading to Minar-i-Pakistan were blocked by police with containers and barricades. The internet services parts of Lahore especially at the rally site. The people reached the venue by covering a long distance on foot because of these hurdles.