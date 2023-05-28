Pakistan's ruling coalition turns down Imran Khan’s talks offer

She said Khan wants talks after burning ambulances, hospitals, and schools and poisoning youths’ minds, adding there will be no talks with him.

"Imran has called for talks when his party leaders have abandoned him in flocks," he said.

She reminded Khan that he had not talked with the opposition on the economy, Kashmir, national security issues, Covid-19 and the FATF issue but he is now urging for talks.

Declaring him a “foreign agent” and “Toshakhana thief”, the information minister said negotiations are not held with the ones who allegedly looted Rs 60 billion as such a person is brought to the court of law and not to the negotiations table.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri, who belongs to the PPP, said Khan was responsible for the situation arising after May 9. She said talking about talks now was nothing but eyewash.

The minister said mobs attacked Jinnah House in Lahore and the GHQ in Rawalpindi on the order of Khan. “He keeps his children in the safety of London but incites the children of the nation to commit anti-state acts,” she said.

Marri recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the country’s foreign minister, tried to bring political parties to the negotiating table and constituted a team consisting of senior leaders for negotiations with political parties. “Imran, however, sabotaged Bilawal’s efforts.” She said Khan’s arrogance led to his downfall, regretting that the former prime minister did not allow the PTI to become a political party.

"Talking about negotiations after everything has been done is pretentious,” she said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah also called Khan the mastermind behind May 9 attacks. He said targeting military installations was tantamount to waging a war against the state.

A rebel, he said, is not negotiated with but deserves severe punishment.

Hamdullah while predicting that jail will be Khan's Khan's destination said it was time for him to answer for his actions. "Khan's appeal for talks is nothing but a joke," he added.