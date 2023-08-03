Pakistan’s spy agency, enforcement agencies, using Israel’s intrusive cyber tech since 2012: Report

Israeli cyber tech firm, Cellebrite, has sold Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and various police units products that are highly intrusive and can lead to gross human rights violations despite the two countries not having diplomatic ties and Israeli norms prohibiting such deals, a local media report said on Thursday.

The Israeli firm's products have been in use by Pakistani agencies since 2012, Ha’aretz newspaper reported in an investigative report.

Cellebrite’s flagship product, UFED, is traded in Nasdaq and enables law enforcement agencies to engage in digital forensic work by hacking into password-protected cell phones and can copy information stored on the device, including pictures, documents, text messages, call logs and contacts.