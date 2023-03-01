Pakistan's top court orders elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the election commission to hold elections in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces within the 90-day period as mandated by the Constitution.

The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and 18, respectively by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as part of its bid to force early general elections in the country.

The court launched suo motu proceedings last week regarding the delay in the announcement of a date for elections in the two provinces.

A five-member bench headed by chief justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the split decision, passed by a majority of three, with two judges expressing reservations over the admissibility of suo motu action by the top court.

The decision paved the way for elections in the two provinces, currently run by interim governments. The respective governors, empowered to set the election dates, have demurred, apparently due to political reasons.