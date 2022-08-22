Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case

And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government, it added.



The plea further alleged that the government had decided to cross all limits to arrest Imran under false accusations and was hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs .



Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the petition and asked what objections were raised on it.



Awan informed the judge that an objection pertaining to approaching the relevant forum was raised on the plea. At that, Justice Kayani said an objection pertaining to biometrics was also raised.



During the proceedings, Awan claimed that Imran's residence has been surrounded and... he cannot even approach the relevant court .



Underlining that Khan had no past criminal record, the bail application stated that the former premier was ready for any investigation involved in the case, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.



Quoting sources at the registrar's office, the report said that the office had raised three objections to Khan's application for protective bail -- first, he did not get his biometrics done; second he came to the high court instead of approaching an anti-terrorism court; and third, a certified copy of the terrorism case against him was not provided to the office.



The case against Khan was registered at the Margalla Police Station of Islamabad.



The FIR said that at the PTI's rally at F-9 park on Saturday, Khan had "terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge" with the aim to stop them from performing their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any individual related to his party.