Pak's fuel supply threatened as foreign banks refuse financing

Amid rising subsidy allocations, the Pakistan oil industry is now facing challenges in arranging international finances for import of crude and oil products.



Informed sources told Dawn news that the Petroleum Division had informed the Prime Minister and Finance Minister that arrangements of oil imports were getting tough by the day as foreign banks were not providing financing against Letters of Credit (LCs) opened by oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries with the local banks.



A senior official told Dawn that except two large corporations, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (Parco), all OMCs and refineries were struggling to arrange import of petroleum products and crude.