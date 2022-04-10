Pak's to-be-PM Shehbaz Sharif was never first choice of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is tipped to be the next prime minister after the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan, was never the first choice of his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

When the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif was deposed by the apex court in 2017, he preferred his party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Shehbaz for the remaining 10-month slot of the prime minister.

In the present situation again, it is said that Nawaz wanted his daughter Maryam to become the prime minister, but since she is convicted in the Avenfield corruption case, so the elder Sharif had no choice but to nominate the younger Sharif for the top executive post from his party.

Seventy-year-old Shehbaz has served as chief minister of the country's most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice. He is a hard-core realist and over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person.

This is the first time his party PML-N - especially its supremo Nawaz Sharif - agreed on his name for the post of the prime minister.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri had proposed Shehbaz's name for prime minister's position in a joint opposition's meeting to replace Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Born in September 1951 in Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri family in Lahore, Shehbaz entered politics along with his elder brother Nawaz in mid 1980s. He first got elected as a member of Punjab Assembly in 1988 when Nawaz became chief minister of Punjab.