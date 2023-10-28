Palestine Red Cross alleges Israel of cutting off landlines, internet and cellular communications

The Palestine Red Cross Society (PRCS) have in a statement on Friday late night said that they have completely lost contact with the operations room in Gaza Strip and all three teams operating there.

PRCS alleges that this was due to the Israeli authorities cutting off all landline, cellular and internet communications.

The international organisation said that it was deeply concerned about the ability of its teams to continue providing their emergency medical services as this disruption was affecting the central emergency number "101" and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured persons.

The agency said, "We are also worried about the safety of our teams working in Gaza Strip as the continuous and intense Israeli airstrikes around the clock indicate that the Israeli authorities will continue to commit war crimes while isolating Gaza from the outside world."

The Palestine Red Cross appealed to the international community to put pressure on the Israeli authorities to provide immediate protection to innocent civilians, medical facilities and its teams.