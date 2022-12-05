Palestine to attend meeting of Assembly of States Parties of ICC

Palestine will attend a meeting of the Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court (ICC) scheduled for Monday in The Hague, a senior official announced here.



Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki told the local media that he will deliver a speech at the meeting and meet other officials in The Hague to discuss the "Israeli escalation in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem", reports Xinhua news agency.



He added that he will meet with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss violations committed by the Israeli army and settler groups.