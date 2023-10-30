Palestinian death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 8,306
The victims included 3,457 children and 2,136 women
The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,306, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday.
The victims include 3,457 children and 2,136 women, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, 21,048 Palestinians were wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, the statement added. It also stated that 25 hospitals have been forced to suspend services owing to Israel's bombardment on the Gaza Strip, and 25 ambulances have been targeted.
Al-Qedra said there was not enough blood to save injured Palestinians, and called on Gazans to go to hospitals to donate blood.
The Israeli attacks were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on 7 October, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. A total of 239 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attack, most of them civilians, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
On Sunday, Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), condemned the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it was an "intolerable level of human suffering".
Millions in the besieged strip are either sleeping in makeshift shelters or out in the open, with little food and water, the ICRC said.
"This is a catastrophic failing that the world must not tolerate," Spoljaric said, adding that it was "unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza amid the massive bombardments".
Meanwhile, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum has urged Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an immediate exchange of 'everyone for everyone' is a deal the families would consider.
At a press conference held on Saturday evening, Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi Gonen, said on behalf of the hostages' families: "We spoke bluntly and made it clear to the prime minister in no uncertain terms that a comprehensive deal based on the 'everyone for everyone' principle is a deal the families would consider, and it has the support of all of Israel."
