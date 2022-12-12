Palestinian girl killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Medics

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that four wounded Palestinians were evacuated to the main hospital in the city.



The eyewitnesses said that dozens of Palestinian shooters clashed with the Israeli soldiers, who arrested the two wanted Palestinians, noting that a heavy exchange of fire occurred with several explosions in the area.



They said that after the Israeli army force pulled out from the city of Jenin, residents found the Palestinian girl dead on the roof of her family's house with seven bullets infiltrating her body.